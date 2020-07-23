|
BARBARA MARY HANKS It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Barbara Hanks, July 19, 2020, in her 91st year after a short stay at Southlake Regional Health Centre. She is survived by her lov ing husband of 62 years, Alan, her son Chris and daughter-in-law Lynn Glaude. She was prede ceased by her daughter Cathy. She is also survived by her only Grandchild, Emma. Barbara was born and raised in England, immigrating to Canada in 1956. She met her husband here after he had also emigrated from England. Barbara was a warm and loving wife and mother who loved to read and to travel, having made numerous trips to parts of Canada and the US. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Resting at the Thomp son Funeral Home - 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24th followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH- Aurora.com for the Hanks family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 23 to July 27, 2020