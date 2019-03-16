BARBARA MCGIVERN Would like it to be known that she has finally finished her masterpiece. Barbara died Sunday, March 10, 2019, suddenly but peacefully in her sleep, at her home following several months of declining health. Barbara's artistic talent was evident at an early age, but she didn't answer her true calling until much later. She was schooled in Ontario and New Brunswick. After graduation, she travelled the world for 5 years on her own, finally settling in London, England, where she resided until her return to Toronto in 1976. She worked for a time at Columbia Pictures until they stopped producing television programmes in Canada in 1981. At that time Barbara took the opportunity to finally set up a studio. Initially she was inspired by the naive work of English artist, Beryl Cook. Her work took a decisive turn to the abstract after 1984, when she enrolled in the Experimental Arts Programme at the Ontario College of Art. There, under the guidance of the faculty - including members of the Toronto Painters 11, in particular, Graham Coughtry, as well as Jack Cassidy - she moved to developing her trademark colourist style, of course, always incorporating large quantities gold leaf. Barbara travelled the world, and created paintings inspired by the places she visited and people she met. Notably, in 1992 Barbara went to Europe where saw the Barnes Collection at Musee D'Orsay, Paris. She produced a series of paintings based on the Impressionists' work, with her own interpretation, which was later shown at Musée Hotel Baudy in Giverny. Her works are in collections throughout Canada and the world: in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton as well as Dubai, Zurich, Berlin, London, Paris and Madrid. A generous and devoted friend to many, her colourful presence will be sorely missed around the Manulife Centre in downtown Toronto, where she lived for over 40 years. Barbara is survived by her brothers Bruce (Barbara) and James, and her nieces and nephew: Leanne, Tricia and Todd. Samples of her work can be viewed at: www.bmcgivern.com. Her online obituary and Guest Book is at http://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/BarbaraMcGivern.html?s=120 A memorial celebrating Barbara's life will be announced at a future date. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019