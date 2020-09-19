You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Barbara MIDDLETON
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA MIDDLETON July 18, 1934 - September 2, 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully at the Vancouver Hospice, age 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter. Barbara was a true New Zealander, remaining an independent spirit all her life. Well read, opinionated and with a quick wit she had the ability to organise and plan any event. Always a delight with which to debate the world and a source of interesting points of view. A wonderful, intelligent friend to many, including those at the University Women's Club of Vancouver. She will be missed by many. In accordance with Barbara's wish, no service will be held. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd.
235 Commercial Drive
Vancouver, BC V5L 4X1
(604) 738-0006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved