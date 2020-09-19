BARBARA MIDDLETON July 18, 1934 - September 2, 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully at the Vancouver Hospice, age 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter. Barbara was a true New Zealander, remaining an independent spirit all her life. Well read, opinionated and with a quick wit she had the ability to organise and plan any event. Always a delight with which to debate the world and a source of interesting points of view. A wonderful, intelligent friend to many, including those at the University Women's Club of Vancouver. She will be missed by many. In accordance with Barbara's wish, no service will be held. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006



