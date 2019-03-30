BARBARA NOREEN McMILLAN (née Loughrey) December 15, 1922 - March 23, 2019 After a short illness, peacefully with family, her daughter's hand in hers. Rejoined at last with her late husband Jack, keenly missed. Predeceased by her loving parents, George and Lida Loughrey; parents-in-law, John and Bess McMillan; by her treasured younger brother, Alan Loughrey, and his wonderful spouse Marjorie; and by her much- loved brother-in-law, Donald McMillan. Inestimable mother to Alan, Mary (Steve) and John (Mary Beth). Dear aunt to Ann (Tim) and Ned (Christi). Devoted grandmother to H., Evan (Erika), Bonnie and Jonathon. Steadfast keeper of friends and relations from youth unto her career years unto family formation and lasting friendships in her community and congregation; among wonderful neighbours, Jack's colleagues and their families, and new friends in Prince Edward County. A study in dignity. Subtle voice of reason and patience; a go-getter with a wealth of interests; lover of dogs, befriender of outcasts; righteous fan of dixieland and big-band; highly accomplished artisan in the Scandinavian decorative art of rosemaling, and so a creator of magnificent heirlooms. Ever the hub of the familial wheel, her steely endurance over the years has humbled her young, and we mourn a tremendous loss, closely shared with her sister-in-law, Lone, the Jensen family, her cousin and lifelong friend Ann Herring, dear friend Jean King, special family friend Sharon Shammas. The family offers thanks deeply felt to all who helped so much to support Mum in recent years, among them Drs. Susmitta Datta, Paul Adam, J. Fialkov, Quinton Chivers; Flo Schwerdtner; Gowri Uthayakumaran; Wijaya Suthakaran; and the wonderful team at Meadowvale House. Memorial service at Church of The Holy Trinity, Guildwood, 85 Livingston Road (at Guildwood Parkway), Scarborough, Thursday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow at Guildwood Presbyterian Church at 142 Guildwood Parkway. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mum's memory to Church of The Holy Trinity, Guildwood, or to Doctors Without Borders, Unicef, or the OSPCA would be much appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019