You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara PALMER


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara PALMER Obituary
BARBARA PALMER 1923-2019 Barbara was born in England in 1923. She came to Toronto aged two. She passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after one day of illness on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband Dick Palmer and daughter Julie Palmer. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, October 9th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the Leaside Room of the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). Donations to Women's College Hospital would be gratefully received in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now