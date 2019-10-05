|
|
BARBARA PALMER 1923-2019 Barbara was born in England in 1923. She came to Toronto aged two. She passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after one day of illness on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband Dick Palmer and daughter Julie Palmer. A celebration of life memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, October 9th from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the Leaside Room of the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville). Donations to Women's College Hospital would be gratefully received in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019