BARBARA PAULINE JEWELL April 15, 1944 - April 3, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Pauline Jewell (née Price) on April 3, 2020, at the age of 75, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Barbara will be forever loved and cherished by her partner Dan Hardie, her son Andrew (Devon), her daughter Nancy Robert, her stepchildren Philip Hardie (Jun) and Shannon Hardie, her siblings Charles, Carol Totten, Paul (Cindy), Michael (Elaine), Deborah (Roger), her beloved grandchildren Daniel, Trenton, Luke, Zohar, Price, Angela, Jenson, and Briar, her many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Pam Hardie, her former spouse David Jewell (Luci), and too many friends to count. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Clayton and her sisters Betty Kennedy (Jack), Margaret, and Shirley. Barbara was born in Newcastle, New Brunswick on April 15, 1944, to Mary Josephine and Clayton Price and was the third of eight children. Barbara had a long, successful career as a stock broker with RBC Dominion Securities and then TD Waterhouse where she became a Vice President. After retiring in 2015, Barbara volunteered at the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Gardiner Museum, and enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family. Online tributes are available at https://www.mountpleasantgroup.com/.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020