You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Christie Gardens, Auditorium
602 Melita Cresc
Toronto , ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ruth EVANS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ruth EVANS Obituary
BARBARA RUTH EVANS On March 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear wife for almost 60 years of the late Kenneth. Devoted mother of David (Gerri) and Nancy (Trish). Daughter of Thomas and Grace Manson, sister to John. Ruth was a proud graduate of St. Clement's School and Trinity College, University of Toronto where she made many lifelong friends who remained close over the decades. She worked in communications for TD Bank and General Electric in an era when few women held management roles. A voracious reader she kept lists of every book she read even when macular degeneration forced the switch to e-books. Trips to England with Ken to visit the homes of favourite authors were a highlight of her life. She enjoyed any travel big or small, summer vacations in Muskoka (where she met Ken), and dinners and parties with family and friends - particularly "the gang". Her curiosity for life never dimmed - as evidenced by her wish to have had a smart phone in later years. Thank you to friends and staff at Christie Gardens, her home for the last decade, especially Ann Peachman Stewart. Special thanks to companion Clela Errington. A celebration of life will be held at Christie Gardens, Auditorium, 602 Melita Cresc., Toronto on Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Clement's School (scs.on.ca) will support the next generation of remarkable women.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.