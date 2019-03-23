BARBARA RUTH EVANS On March 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear wife for almost 60 years of the late Kenneth. Devoted mother of David (Gerri) and Nancy (Trish). Daughter of Thomas and Grace Manson, sister to John. Ruth was a proud graduate of St. Clement's School and Trinity College, University of Toronto where she made many lifelong friends who remained close over the decades. She worked in communications for TD Bank and General Electric in an era when few women held management roles. A voracious reader she kept lists of every book she read even when macular degeneration forced the switch to e-books. Trips to England with Ken to visit the homes of favourite authors were a highlight of her life. She enjoyed any travel big or small, summer vacations in Muskoka (where she met Ken), and dinners and parties with family and friends - particularly "the gang". Her curiosity for life never dimmed - as evidenced by her wish to have had a smart phone in later years. Thank you to friends and staff at Christie Gardens, her home for the last decade, especially Ann Peachman Stewart. Special thanks to companion Clela Errington. A celebration of life will be held at Christie Gardens, Auditorium, 602 Melita Cresc., Toronto on Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Clement's School (scs.on.ca) will support the next generation of remarkable women. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019