BARBARA STARK It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Barbara Stark, a Holocaust Survivor, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, October 4, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Benny Stark. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Elsa and the late Ted Stringer, Stephen and the late Patti Stark. Proud grandmother to Lori Grossman, Michael and Alyssa Grossman, Sarah and Dave Stoller, Joshua and Stephanie Stark, Jared and Michelle Stark and Shane Stark. Adoring great grandmother to Piper, Benny, Kaden, Paige and Brody. Predeceased by her parents Helen and Alexander Klein and sister Elsa, who perished in the Holocaust. Special thanks to Edie Bench, a dear niece for all her love and kindness. A grateful thank you to her caregivers, Angela, Irene, Anna, Christina and her physician Dr. Geoff Litner. A woman of valor, strength, conviction and love. Always progressive in her thinking and curious, she continued the traditions of her family with great love and determination well into her 99th year. She was a woman who endured many hardships and managed not only to prevail, but thrive and live life to its fullest, a true survivor. May her beautiful soul Rest In Peace. A Family graveside service was held on Monday, October 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Barbara Stark Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca
.