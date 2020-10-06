You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
BARBARA STARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBARA STARK It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Barbara Stark, a Holocaust Survivor, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, October 4, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Benny Stark. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Elsa and the late Ted Stringer, Stephen and the late Patti Stark. Proud grandmother to Lori Grossman, Michael and Alyssa Grossman, Sarah and Dave Stoller, Joshua and Stephanie Stark, Jared and Michelle Stark and Shane Stark. Adoring great grandmother to Piper, Benny, Kaden, Paige and Brody. Predeceased by her parents Helen and Alexander Klein and sister Elsa, who perished in the Holocaust. Special thanks to Edie Bench, a dear niece for all her love and kindness. A grateful thank you to her caregivers, Angela, Irene, Anna, Christina and her physician Dr. Geoff Litner. A woman of valor, strength, conviction and love. Always progressive in her thinking and curious, she continued the traditions of her family with great love and determination well into her 99th year. She was a woman who endured many hardships and managed not only to prevail, but thrive and live life to its fullest, a true survivor. May her beautiful soul Rest In Peace. A Family graveside service was held on Monday, October 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Barbara Stark Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved