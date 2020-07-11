You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BARBARA WAGNER With heavy hearts we announce her passing on July 7, 2020 surrounded by her children after a brave, long battle against cancer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Terry Betts and Jamie and Lisa Danziger. Devoted grandmother to Melissa, Tyler, Emily and Carla and partners Ryan, Tennille, Chris and Emerson and great-grandmother to Heidi. Loyal sister and sister-in-law to Mona and Albert Aaron, Ken Wagner (Joyce) and Flora Wagner. Barb will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends around the world. Donations may be made in her honour to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, www.thepmcf.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020
