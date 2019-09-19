|
BARBARA YVONNE MANNING (née Staley) 1927 - 2019 Barbara Manning of Burlington passed away peacefully on Wolfe Island on September 17, 2019 at the age of 92. She will be missed by her five children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a service held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Wolfe Island, with more obituary and service details on www.jamesreidfuneralhome. com In lieu of flowers, donations to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be kindly appreciated in Barbara's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019