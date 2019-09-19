You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Wolfe Island, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Yvonne MANNING


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Yvonne MANNING Obituary
BARBARA YVONNE MANNING (née Staley) 1927 - 2019 Barbara Manning of Burlington passed away peacefully on Wolfe Island on September 17, 2019 at the age of 92. She will be missed by her five children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a service held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Wolfe Island, with more obituary and service details on www.jamesreidfuneralhome. com In lieu of flowers, donations to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be kindly appreciated in Barbara's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.