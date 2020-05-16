|
BARBRO EVA BIRINGER (née Rengman) Passed away at home on May 9, 2020. She was 97. Daughter to Eva and Gunnar Rengman, predeceased by her brother Ulf Rengman and, in 2000, by her beloved husband Paul Biringer. Barbro leaves her daughters Anne (Ross) and Monica (David), grandchildren Claire (Neal), Sarah (Alex), Nicholas (Loren) and Natalie and great grandson Franklin. She also leaves her niece Annika (Benjamin) and nephew Jacob (Janina) and their children, in Sweden, Paul's cousin Gabriel, and his daughter Alexandra, and her children. Barbro spent her childhood and early adult years in Stockholm, with summers at the family cottage on Södermöja, a place she adored. After a Masters in Psychology in Stockholm and graduate work in Chicago, she worked as a psychologist for the Stockholm city government. Her life changed when she met Paul, a charming Hungarian engineer, who convinced Barbro to marry him in 1952. They moved to Canada for the opportunities that the country presented and settled in Bennington Heights. Barbro worked as an addiction psychologist in Toronto, first at the Addiction Research Foundation (a predecessor to CAMH) and later at the Donwood Institute, a private clinic for addiction treatment. Being a working mother in the 1960s, she instilled in her daughters the importance of self- fulfillment through work and independence. While fully immersed in life in Canada, Barbro never left the Swede behind. She returned to Sweden often to visit family and close friends. Her English was impeccable, but she swore in Swedish. She was never more Swedish than at Christmas when real candles were in full blaze on the tree, pickled herring and other such delicacies were served, much to the dismay of her grandchildren. Barbro and Paul forged a wonderful life together in Canada, with many lasting mutual and independent friendships. Tragically, Paul had a stroke at the beginning of their retirement years and their future changed. Barbro spent these later years travelling with friends and family, enjoying her grandchildren, attending Swedish book club and cooking sumptuous meals for friends at home. She was not an indulgent mother, but she adored her daughters. She leaves with them her passion for adventuresome travel, downhill skiing, long swims, dinner parties, Swedish Christmas, Danish design, the Goldberg Variations and a strong distaste for sentimentality and processed food. We are thankful that Barbro was able to spend her senior years at the family home, full of the memories that gave her comfort. We appreciate the care and compassion given by Vanessa, Barbro's main caregiver for the past five years, and, particularly, in these last few weeks. We thank Kelly for her engaging companionship and Jackie, Emmy and Vicki for their care. We hope for a celebration of Barbro's life when we can congregate again. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CAMH. Donations in Barbro's memory will be designated to programs supporting those living with addiction.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020