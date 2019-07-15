You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
More Obituaries for Barney SEETNER
Barney SEETNER

Barney SEETNER Obituary
DR. BARNEY SEETNER On Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved husband of Pearl. Loving father and father-in- law of Avie and Aida Seetner, Mita and Andy Hoffer, Carolyn and Dennis Kalish, Jenine Seetner. Devoted grandfather of Michelle and Guy, Jordan and Ashley, Elliot, Darryl, Ronnie, Eva and Yitzi, and Julie, and great-grandfather of Ethan, Emunah, Eliana, and J.J. Dear brother of the late Sam Seetner. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, July 15,2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 72 Sawley Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Magen David Adom, (416) 780-0034.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019
