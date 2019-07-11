|
BARON FLORIS VAN WASSENAER Peacefully, in his 87th year, surrounded by family, at North York General Hospital on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Wanda van Wassenaer (Sulkowska). Proud father of Nicole van Wassenaer (Glenn Elliott) of Toronto, Philip van Wassenaer (Violet) of Mississauga and Valerie van Wassenaer of Collingwood. Cherished grandfather of Erik, Lucas, Julia, Jacob and Philip. Floris will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Floris' name to the North York General Hospital (7 North) or the Toronto Dementia Research Alliance would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2019