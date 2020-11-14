BARRI E. NEWMAN Passed away peacefully in her 83rd year, ending her long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was raised in Victoria by her parents Ainsley and Edith Worthington. She graduated from UBC and then obtained her Masters degree at Columbia. In 1981 she married Ron Newman who helped to raise her twin boys, Jeff and Doug Porter. She lived in Toronto and taught Family Studies at Glen Ames Sr. P.S. until her retirement in 1997. Following retirement, Barri and Ron travelled extensively and spent time at their cottage on Georgian Bay. Barri was deeply loved and will be missed by her sister Judy Paget, brother-in-law Neil, their children Kelly Kluzkowski, Kevin and Matt Paget and her cousins in BC. Her family is grateful for the care she received during her stay at Lakeside. Barri's beautiful smile will always be remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store