Barrington MYERS
BARRINGTON BALFOUR (BARRY) MYERS March 4, 1934 - September 22, 2020 Passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Barry was born in Kingston, Jamaica on March 4, 1934 and came to Canada in 1956 to study economics at Sir George Williams University (Concordia). As a professor in Ottawa, he was known to his students as a tough and gifted lecturer at Carleton University and later Algonquin College where he celebrated his retirement. As a development officer with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for East Africa and the Caribbean he was involved with local improvement projects. He was tireless in his efforts as a part time mediator with the Ontario Labour Relations Board. He was devoted and very active in his parish, as treasurer of St. Brigid's Church and the Missionaries of the Poor, later earning a Master of Divinity at the University of Ottawa (St. Paul's). Barry is remembered for his popular gourmet brunches and passion for the game of tennis. Barry sought quiet comfort in the printed page of labour history and world issues. Through his vast collection of paintings and sculpture, his commitment to celebrating the arts was tangible and esteemed. Barry spent the last four years of his life in Oakville, Ontario under the care and affection of his youngest daughter. Barry cherished many long time friendships that brought great contentment to his spirit. His wealth was found in the love, advice and support he so freely gave. He will be remembered by his dear friends; his daughter Bari-Leigh (Socrates); son Davidson (Susan) and daughter Niké (Anthony); his grandchildren, Kristina, Alexandra, Liam, Erin, Isabel, Matthew, Daniel. Special thanks to the staff at Chartwell Waterford LTC for their care in Barry's time of need. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 by invitation. If desired, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer's Society.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
