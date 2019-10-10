You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia
161 Annette Street
Barry BIRD


1942 - 2019
BARRY BIRD July 4, 1942 - October 7, 2019 Barry Bird of Toronto and Orillia passed away at THP Mississauga Hospital on Monday, October 7, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 54 years of Lois (nee Hobbin). Loving father of Peter Bird (Paul Hutcheson) of Toronto and Leanne Mitchell (Eron Mitchell) of Michigan. Proud grandfather to Eron and Maggie Mitchell. Brother to Jack Bird (June) and the late Jim Bird (Lucette). Brother-in-law to Janis (Ron) Ashkanase, Jayne (Tom) Carnwell, and Alan (Carolanne) Hobbin and uncle to many lucky nieces and nephews. Barry had many varied interests including volunteering and bridge. He was a member of Orillia Fish and Game, Probus, and Orillia Gun Club, He was loved and respected by numerous neighbours and friends and will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia, 161 Annette Street, on Friday, October 11 at 11 o'clock. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
