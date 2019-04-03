Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Elmhurst Inn Resources More Obituaries for Barry HUNT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barry HUNT

Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. BARRY HUNT Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on March 29, 2019, from a fatal car accident; precisely on his 90th birthday. He enjoyed a long life characterized by deep devotion to his family, patients and community. The hearts of many will ache with his passing especially those of his wife, Margaret (Ingersoll), and his children Jeffrey Hunt (Lisa) Rossland; Craig (Vickie) London; Julie (Mauricio), Bogota; Andrew (Louise), Sudbury; and Allison, Singapore; along with his grandchildren Isaiah, Aislynn, Mateo, and Christian, as well as his brother David (Kettleby), and adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his brother Edwin (2013). Born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, and raised in the west end of Toronto, son of Dr. Harold and Eliza Hunt, Barry enjoyed a strong bond with his brothers Edwin and David, forged at the cottage in Dorset. Their sense of adventure remained as they travelled the world later in life. Barry was an esteemed community leader, but would wince at that characterization, never wanting or expecting any recognition. Chairman of the Oxford County Board of Education for two terms spanning 30 years, he believed in the importance of strong public education. He was a Heart and Stroke Ingersoll fundraiser and recipient of the Col. JC Herbert Citizen of the Year Award. He was a familiar sight in town on his daily speed walks. He was a master antique restorer, bee keeper, voracious reader, wordsmith and beautiful skier. An athlete as a young man, he gave his children the love of sport, driving early mornings to swim practice, hockey, basketball and the ski club. For holidays, he would pack the children in the country squire wagon to share his love of Canada and to expose his children to good cuisine. He loved trying recipes from Gourmet, Bon Appetite and the daily newspapers, and delighted in a good meal and animated conversation with his family. He encouraged healthy debate around the dinner table and often clipped articles and left them out or sent them on to congratulate or spur further conversation. Through to his passing, he remained deeply interested in his children and grandchildren's lives. He was their north star: wise, solid, selfless and dependable to a fault. Perhaps his greatest gift to his family was his curiosity and his belief in the good the world has to offer. A huge hole has opened for the extended Hunt family, but he will also be dearly missed by his good friends Martha and John Andrews, thousands of patients he cared for over his 50 years of practice, and the many who waved at him on his daily walks. The family held an immediate family memorial on April 2nd at McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, and the family will be happy to receive friends at a celebration of his life on June 29th, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Elmhurst Inn. Arrangements entrusted to McBeath-Dynes Funeral Home, 246 Thames St. S., Ingersoll, (519-425-1600). Personal condolences at www.gffh.ca Nature does nothing in vain. - Aristotle Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019