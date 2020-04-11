|
BARRY JOHN ROBINSON Barry died peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in the Palliative Care unit of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 92. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Penny, whom he adored. Predeceased by his parents, Timothy and Elsie, and his two sisters, Carol Gosling and Kathleen Klimas. Survived by his brother, Grant and his wife Nicole. Barry was born in Toronto and grew up in Montreal. He spent his entire career working for Dominion Textile and in 1949 he was the youngest salesman they ever put on the road at 21, with a brand new car, the first of many. His career took him from Montreal to Toronto, Vancouver, London, England, and then back to Toronto. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement. A hockey player in his younger years and an avid skier and golfer, he had no difficulty keeping busy. He reluctantly stopped skiing once he reached 80 and both hips had been replaced, and he played golf into his late 80's. Barry outlived many of his colleagues, however he had a wide ranging circle of friends of all ages and will be dearly missed. A private cremation is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sunnybrook Foundation or The Salvation Army. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020