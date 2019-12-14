You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
DR. BARRY KAY On Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. Beloved husband of Betty Leventhal. Loving brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 50 Ruddington Drive, #802, Toronto, until Tuesday night. Memorial donations may be made to The Kay-Leventhal Endowment Fund c/o Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203, The Lillian and Harry Kay Scholarship at Wilfrid Laurier University 1-519-884-0710 ext. 2752 www.give.wlu.ca/barry or choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
