DR. BARRY KAY On Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener. Beloved husband of Betty Leventhal. Loving brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 50 Ruddington Drive, #802, Toronto, until Tuesday night. Memorial donations may be made to The Kay-Leventhal Endowment Fund c/o Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203, The Lillian and Harry Kay Scholarship at Wilfrid Laurier University 1-519-884-0710 ext. 2752 www.give.wlu.ca/barry or choice.
