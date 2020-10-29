You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Barry L. BROOKS
THE REVEREND BARRY L. BROOKS BA, BDiv, MBA Barry Livingstone Brooks January 15, 1928 - October 23, 2020 Barry Brooks had an unmistakable aesthetic appreciation of his surroundings. It is fitting that his last hours were peaceful and at home on a beautiful, warm, sunny autumn day with his wife, Marsha, and daughter, Trish, by his side. He was born in Regina, Saskatchewan to Lloyd and Ethel Brooks, a middle brother to Lorne and Doug (predeceased). Barry never took himself too seriously, a trait born of the prairie heritage he treasured. His infectious optimism and desire to serve others led him to a varied career of helping people navigate their own path. Interacting with people was both his lifeblood and his vocation. Bequeathing his body to medical science was his final gesture of service. He retired at 80, but still fearless, he self-published two books and penned a musical. Art, music, theatre, books and a rip-roaring game of cards were enjoyed with zeal. His youthfulness was sparked by his delight in being with his family and with young people especially. Memories of his irrepressible love of life will be cherished by his wife of 25 years, Marsha, his children Trish (Dave Gibson), Debbie (Rob Nickels), Shelley (Warren Cox), Drew (Michelle Matthews), Nan (Saverio Rinaldi), grandchildren Danielle, Leslie, Grant, Matthew, Eli, Madeline, great- grandson Logan, and Marsha's extended family. Live stream the family's memorial service at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 31st at https://zoom.us/j/98185761515?pwd=M0hhZ3k0cGdLWjZKTHlRS2pmWk9lZz09 Passcode: 264715 Join from 1:45pm for the prelude of organ and soloists to hear some of Barry's favourite music. To make a donation in Barry's name to the United Church of Canada Missions and Service Fund please visit united-church.ca/donate.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
