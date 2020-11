Or Copy this URL to Share

BARRY SILVER On Friday, November 13, 2020. Barry Silver, beloved husband of Gail. Loving father of Jordana, and Joshua and Stacey. Cherished Gramps of Joey and Myles. Brother of Julianne Silver, and Mindy Zeifman. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Barry Silver Fund To Support Young Leadership Development c/o Holy Blossom Temple 416-789-3291 ext. 227.



