Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barry STEIN

Barry STEIN Obituary
BARRY STEIN It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Barry Stein on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at age 73. Survived by his wife, Tybie; children, Matt and Kaeli; and many dear family members and friends. Barry's memory will live on in the impact he's had on our lives and the outrageous stories we can share thanks to him. Those wishing to make a donation in Barry's memory may consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation (https://www.heartandstroke.ca/). A memorial will take place Monday, May 6 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West. Words of remembrance will take place at 6:00 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019
