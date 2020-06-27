You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Barry Western CLAYTON

BARRY WESTERN CLAYTON Peacefully, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, in his 74th year. Eldest son of the late Ernest Western Clayton and Shirley Belle Robinson, Barry grew up in Scarborough, attending Victoria Park High School, and later, the University of Windsor. After earning his Chartered Accountant designation, Barry worked his way through the ranks at Ernst and Whinney. Eventually, Barry went into business with childhood friend Gary Culverson; together they owned and operated Law Chambers until Barry's retirement. Barry volunteered his time with the Leaside Hockey Association, Montcrest School, and the Special Olympics. Inspired by his father's career as a police officer, Barry worked with, and eventually chaired the board of directors of Operation Springboard, a non-profit organization that assists at risk youths and adults transitioning from correctional facilities through education, job placement and other services. A devoted big brother, father, and grandfather, Barry was routinely front row centre for his children's games, plays and recitals. An avid golfer, he never missed a chance to regale his golfing buddies, and his girlfriend Linda Stephen, with tales of his grandchildren's exploits. Barry is survived by his children Dennis (Emily) and Nancy (Hugh March); brothers Donald and James (Lynore), and sister Judith (Mark Hutchins); and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Henry March. He was predeceased by a son, Matthew, in infancy, and a sister, Nancy, in childhood. Barry is fondly remembered by friend and ex-wife Mary Wallace. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be planned for a later date, when Barry's many friends and family can safely gather and properly celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Springboard would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
