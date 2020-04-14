|
|
BARRY YAVERBAUM On Friday, April 10, 2020 at Baycrest. Beloved husband of Mary Anne Shaw. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Irving and Debby Yaverbaum of Edmonton. Loving uncle of Rachael, and Daniel and Morgan and great- uncle of Chaya, and Talia. A special thank you to Allan Rodigo (PSW), Dr. Scott Fung (T.G.H.) and Dr.Gordon Nagai. Barry was a dedicated teacher at Applewood Heights Secondary School for 43 years. A family service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Anshei Minsk section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House Toronto, (416) 598-4898 or Evergreen Centre for Street Youth, 416-929- 9614. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Barry's life will be held at a later time. Messages of condolence can be left at benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020