BEATRICE CAVANAUGH (nee Mary Anna Beatrice Arsenault) September 14, 1932 - May 24, 2019 Beatrice passed away peacefully early on May 24, 2019 at Humber River Hospital due to complications from cancer which she had fought bravely for almost ten years. Bea was the devoted wife of Don and proud mother of her children Dan (Dot Cavanaugh) and Susan Mey Macdonald (Neil Macdonald). She was an exceptionally proud grandmother of Alison and Matthew Mey and is also survived by her sister Lorraine Gallant (Martin). Bea was an Acadian, born in Abram's Village in Prince Edward Island and lived a life filled with adventure and enthusiasm. Bea and Don met in Montreal, and travelled and lived all over the world during their 60 years of marriage, including living in Seattle, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Indonesia , Saskatoon and Ottawa before finally retiring in the Toronto area. Bea was a strong Catholic and remained interested in the politics of the day. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave W Toronto (1 block east of Dufferin) from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd. Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Cremation to follow privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation would be welcome. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2019