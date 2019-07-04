|
BELLA FELDMAN In her 100th year, onWednesday, July 3, 2019, peacefully at her home. Loving wife of the late Chaim Feldman. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Honey and Jack Carr, Irving and Phyllis Feldman, and Fred and Sugie Feldman. Adoring grandmother of Elana, Adam and Kim, David and Katharina, Jonas and Liza, Brandon and Dyna, Mark, and Lindsay. Cherished great-grandmother of Serelle, Hayden, Kira, Eli, Shira, Dylan, Sascha, Sebastian, Delci, Max, Nathan, and Rebecca. A special thank you to Beth, Mona, and Mercy for their exceptional and loving care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 light west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at11:30 a.m. Interment Independent Friendly Workers Circle Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 11 Vesta Drive, Richmond Hill. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Hadassah-WIZO 416-477-5964.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2019