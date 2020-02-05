|
|
BELLA LYNCH With sadness, we share that our mother passed peacefully on February 3, 2020, at Northwood in Halifax, NS. Bella was born in 1925 in Saint John, NB. She spent her youth in Montreal where she met and married her husband Hubert Lynch in 1947. They settled in Yarmouth, NS. After Hubert passed in 1983, Bella moved to Toronto, where she developed and enjoyed a companionship with Al Goorevitch. Bella is survived by her three daughters, Renee Lyons (Gareth Harding), Roseann Fine (David), Patti Durkee (Tom). She was a wonderful bubbe to her grandchildren, Tahir (Barbi), Natalie, Adam (Marla), Jordan (Jules), Haley, and Jillian, and alte-bubbe to Aaliyah and Eleanor. Bella will be buried in Yarmouth at a private family service. Donations to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax or PCD Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020