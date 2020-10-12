BELYNDA PAULINE CLELAND KERELCHUK It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Belynda on October 6, 2020 at her Mississauga home at the age of 53. Belynda is the proud mother of Erick and Gwen. Beloved daughter of Leonard Cleland and Paula Baldwin, and step daughter of Gayle Cleland. Dear sister of Steve, Laura, Joanna and Jamie. She will be deeply missed by her Nana, aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and her colleagues at Aon Benfield. In lieu of flowers, a donation in support of Belynda's children can be made through their GoFundMe account. For donations and online condolences, please visit www.glenoaks.ca