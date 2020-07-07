|
BENJAMIN ALEXANDER SUTIN April 23, 1986 - June 24, 2020 We are so saddened to share the sudden passing of our beloved Ben, the result of a tragic drowning accident in northern British Columbia. Much loved, Ben will be greatly missed by his parents Jan and Rick, his sister Rebecca, his brother-in-law Andrew, his nephews Charlie and Gabe, his grandmother Marie, and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ben had an adventurous spirit that embraced risk in all aspects of his life, from his startup business pursuits to his travels. He touched many with his big heart, engaging personality and boundless energy. Ben earned a BA and MBA from McGill University and McMaster University, respectively. He eschewed the easy path, instead choosing to build a career within Toronto's vibrant communities of culture, music and hospitality. First, in live events. Later, as a respected manager of international electronica artists and co-founder of Queen Street West's very successful Apt. 200. And most recently, as the co-founder of a promising mobile platform connecting users with insider tips in their favourite cities. His own impulse to explore began with two teenage trips to France, but then quickly took on a life of its own. College breaks in Europe. Birthright Israel. Trekking through Nepal. Backpacking across Southeast Asia. A postgraduate semester in Lucknow, followed by six weeks journeying from North to South India. A recent summer spent in Berlin. Frequent stops in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and the U.K. - and beyond - for work, and regular family vacations to Prince Edward Island. And lastly, this year's retreat to B.C. Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we have received, and the many tributes to Ben from near and far. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the countless beautiful things you've told us about our Ben, and for sharing your sadness with us. Ben lived a big life in 34 years, accumulating a wide and ever-expanding circle of loving friends on many continents. Friends who adored him as he did them. Professionally and personally, he kept the most diverse of companions and associates. Around Ben, no one was ever made to feel marginalized because of who they were. He wasn't just a connector. He was an empowerer. Ben's life ended as he lived it: at full speed. With his cousin Alec and girlfriend Brittany (with whom he was travelling), and his aunt Susan who flew out to join them, an Indigenous burning ceremony to honour Ben's spirit was held at the site where he left us. In compliance with current public health protocols, our family will have a private burial ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, and we hope to host a proper memorial celebration when complications from COVID-19 begin to clear. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Unison Benevolent Fund, a charitable organization that supports the Canadian music community during hardship with matching gifts from Spotify, in tribute to Ben, would be appreciated by his loved ones. www.unisonfund.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 7 to July 11, 2020