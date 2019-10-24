|
BENJAMIN HAMILTON August 6, 1929 - October 22, 2019 Benjamin Hamilton born Benno Wisen in Berlin, Germany, died unexpectedly at Sunnybrook Hospital. Sadly spending his last days by the side of his wife and dearest companion, Rita (Fellner) and beloved daughters, Susy, Gina, and Wendy. The son of Max and Golda Wisen who together with his youngest brother, Charlie, perished in the Holocaust. At the age of 9, together with his elder brother, Heinz, they escaped from Berlin to Holland and eventually joined the Kindertransport found safety in England. Ben's life thereafter was beset with many hardships but after meeting Rita and eventually marrying 67 years ago together, life turned for the better. After travelling the world, the family settled in Toronto where we all found our true home. As a successful businessman, he touched many lives including his employees, business associates, clients and customers. As a husband and father, he was incredibly generous, always thinking of family first. Later in life, he helped refugees settle in Canada, passing forward his good fortune. Active to the end, he proudly told people he was still working at the age of 88. He leaves his wife, Rita; children, Susy and Brian Goldstein, Gina Hamilton and Graeme Campbell, Wendy and David Share; grandchildren, Laura and Eli, Julie and Daniel, Samantha and Elliott, Jeffrey and Rachel, Zoe and Stuart, Max and Gabrielle, and Emilie; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Sadie, Louisa, Sabrina, Griffin, and Charlotte. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Judean Benevolent Society Section of Roselawn Cemetery, 619 Roselawn Avenue, Toronto at 11:00 a.m. Shiva 152 Strathearn Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada, 905-695-0611 or to Holocaust Education Week, 416-635-2883, https://jewishtoronto.com/donate/holocaust-education-centre. Ben always felt that the heroes of the Shoah were the mothers and fathers who sent their children away without knowing where and whom would look after them. We, as a family, have triumphed over the evil of the Shoah.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019