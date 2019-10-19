You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Anglican
254 Sunset Blvd
Stouffville, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin EMBIRICOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Peter EMBIRICOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Peter EMBIRICOS Obituary
BENJAMIN PETER EMBIRICOS The family sadly announce Ben's sudden and unexpected passing on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 48 years. Survived by his loving wife, Nyree, and his beloved sons Jasper, Fred and Reg. Dear son of Alexander and Elizabeth Embiricos and brother of Sophie Embiricos. Cherished son-in-law of Gary and Voirrey Rupke and brother-in- law and dear friend of Kieron Rupke. Ben will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members in Wales, England, and Canada. Visitation will be held at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service at Christ Church Anglican, 254 Sunset Blvd, Stouffville on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Stouffville Cemetery to follow. If desired, donation to the Embiricos Education Fund, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolence may be left at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/ oneill.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now