BENJAMIN PETER EMBIRICOS The family sadly announce Ben's sudden and unexpected passing on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 48 years. Survived by his loving wife, Nyree, and his beloved sons Jasper, Fred and Reg. Dear son of Alexander and Elizabeth Embiricos and brother of Sophie Embiricos. Cherished son-in-law of Gary and Voirrey Rupke and brother-in- law and dear friend of Kieron Rupke. Ben will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members in Wales, England, and Canada. Visitation will be held at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service at Christ Church Anglican, 254 Sunset Blvd, Stouffville on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Stouffville Cemetery to follow. If desired, donation to the Embiricos Education Fund, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolence may be left at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/ oneill.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019