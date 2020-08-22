You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
BENJAMIN RAY DAVIDSON "Ben" Tlanang nang kingaas (the one who is known far away) April 6, 1976 - August 15, 2020 The Davidson and Jones Families acknowledge the sudden passing of a bright light in our family and the Haida Nation. Ben truly loved being a husband and father. He was also a dedicated son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Ben was an exceptionally talented artist, transforming wood, metal, paint and paper into exquisite creations that were traditional, whimsical, and full of life - just like him. He was a member of the Rainbow Creek Dance group from a very young age and believed in the importance of learning and sharing Haida culture whether it was dancing at a potlatch or creating art to reflect traditional beliefs and stories. Like a true Raven, Ben always enjoyed a good prank, especially when he pulled one over on others - which was regularly. He always had a good story to tell and in no time, he had everyone around him laughing. Ben was incredibly generous and believed in the importance of contributing to his community whether it was donating his art, mentorship, knowledge or time. He was proud of his many collaborations especially those with the CASA and Stollery Children's Hospital Foundations. Ben was also an avid cyclist. He was honoured as this year's Agate Man because of his active involvement in the recreation community on Haida Gwaii which combined love for his family and his ability to push himself past all limitations. Ben is survived by his loving family, his wife Tawni; his five children, Gavin, Dustin, Jayde, Juno, Jasper; his father Robert (Terri-Lynn); his mother Susan (Dave); and his sister Sara (Angus). Service will be announced at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
