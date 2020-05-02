|
|
BENOIT C. LAUZÉ April 1, 1964 - April 28, 2020 Benoit Lauzé passed away in Toronto on April 28, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born in Montreal to Denise and Jacques Lauzé. He graduated in 1987 from the University of Montreal (B. Sc.) and obtained a Master's degree from the Schulich School of Business of York University in 1991 (MBA). Benoit and Lynda Hudon were married in 1987. Benoit spent much of his professional career at CIBC Wood Gundy, where he started in 1991 in Toronto. With his family he moved back to Montreal in 1995 where he worked in the Investment Banking Department of CIBC, gradually assuming different leadership roles. In 2013, he returned to Toronto as Head of CIBC's Equity Capital Markets desk. Throughout his personal life and professional career, Benoit was known for his positive attitude, passion, dedication, respect and sense of achievement. He was athletic and a supportive team player in all aspects of his life with a great sense of humor. Benoit is survived by his wife Lynda, his sons Maxime (Alysha) and Simon, his mother Denise and his sister Claire (Yves). Lynda, Maxime and Simon warmly thank family members, friends and working colleagues on Benoit's behalf for having been present in his life and contributing to his "joie de vivre", which he cherished so much. Special thanks to Dr Ian McGilvray, general surgeon, and Dr Eric Chen, oncologist, and their teams at Toronto General Hospital and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for their dedication to Benoit's care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation (tgwhf.ca/tribute), the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (thepmcf.ca/home) or the (cancer.ca/en/donate) would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of Benoit's life will be held on a later date at Mount Royal Funeral Complex, 1297 Chemin de la Forêt, Outremont, Quebec.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020