BERNARD BARUCH SCHIFF Bernard Baruch Schiff (Berl or Bernie to some) died peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, two months shy of his 80th birthday. He was an emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, remembered fondly by students long since graduated. He had many passions - science, spirituality, literature, and the arts - but most of all he loved and was endlessly curious about people. He took particular pleasure and pride in mentoring young people who he affectionately called his 'pups.' Berl is survived by his wife, Gissa; his daughters, Jade Schiff and Vanessa Coplan; his grandchildren, Adam and Jaimie Coplan, and Lia Schiff; and his nephews, Dov, Noah and Jeremy Schiff. He was a beloved friend to many in Toronto and abroad. Berl's family will be forever grateful to Dr. David Hogg and the rest of Berl's care team at Princess Margaret Hospital. Donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at www.thepmcf.ca/ Ways-to- Give/Donate-Now or by calling 416-946-6560, or 1-866-224-6560 (Option 1) directed to The Melanoma Immunotherapy Research Fund.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019
