You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard KURTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard C. KURTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard C. KURTZ Obituary
DR. BERNARD C. KURTZ Died peacefully in his 81st year on December 16, 2019 in Toronto. Beloved father of David and Philip, Zedah of Owen and Russell, brother of Marty (Judi), and uncle of Michael (Calen Freeman), Andrea (Anatoli Freiman) and Lorne (Chelsey). Bernie was a talented family doctor for many years and became Chief of Emergency Medicine at Scarborough General Hospital. His sharp mind and sarcastic wit will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -