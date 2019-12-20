|
|
DR. BERNARD C. KURTZ Died peacefully in his 81st year on December 16, 2019 in Toronto. Beloved father of David and Philip, Zedah of Owen and Russell, brother of Marty (Judi), and uncle of Michael (Calen Freeman), Andrea (Anatoli Freiman) and Lorne (Chelsey). Bernie was a talented family doctor for many years and became Chief of Emergency Medicine at Scarborough General Hospital. His sharp mind and sarcastic wit will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019