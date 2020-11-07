BERNARD FISHER TROTTER Born on March 24, 1924, in Palo Alto, California, Bernard Fisher Trotter died peacefully on November 5, 2020 in Mississauga. He will be remembered and greatly missed by his wife of 72 years, Jean, and was the much loved father of Rex (Eliza) and Tory (Tibor Vaghy), dear grandfather of John, Thomas (Stephanie), Andrew (Annemarie), Marie, Philip, Claire, Martin, and great- grandfather to James, Damien, and Lily. He is also survived by his dear brother Hale (Kay), nieces and nephews Joanna (Dave), Stephen (Rachel), Nanette, grandnieces and nephews Samantha, Eli, and Cora, great-grandnephew Reuben, as well as stepgrandson Gabriel (Megan). Predeceased by parents Reginald George Trotter and Prudence Hale (née Fisher), and infant granddaughter Apollonia. Growing up in Kingston, Bernard's academic career included degrees from McMaster University (BA '45) and Queen's (MA '48), attending the Academy of Radio Arts in Toronto in 1946-47 and the National Defence College in 1951-52. He joined the CBC as Assistant Talks Producer in Winnipeg in 1948 before moving to New York to be the CBC representative at the UN in 1950-51. After serving as Head of the English Language Section of the CBC International Service in 1952, he moved to London, England in 1954 to be the European representative. He returned to Canada as a Supervising Producer of CBC Television Public Affairs in Toronto in 1957 and was the General Supervisor of Public Affairs from 1960 to 1963. Usually behind the scenes, he occasionally appeared on the airwaves, most notably by broadcasting Marilyn Bell's historic swim across the English Channel in 1955 from an open boat. In 1963 he left the CBC to join Queen's University as the Executive Assistant to the Principal, becoming Head of Academic Planning from 1968 to 1981, and Special Assistant to the Principal from 1981 to 1988. While at Queen's, he worked with the Committee of Presidents of Ontario Universities to develop a funding system for Ontario universities, also authoring several papers on education before retiring in 1988. He continued his broadcasting connection, serving on the CBC Board of Directors from 1975 to 1980. In his retirement, he meticulously transcribed many family diaries, detailing lives in the early 1900s, including the building of the treasured family cottage on Lake Cecebe, which began in 1912. We are forever grateful for this wonderful legacy! Bernard was a gentleman of kindness and generosity, carrying to the last thanks and smiles for anyone attending to his needs, and always expressing concern that others take care of themselves first. We are so grateful to the team of nurses, caregivers, and therapists from Mississauga Halton LHIN and their extended agencies, and to all at The Village of Erin Meadows who assisted in enabling Bernard to stay in his home with family by his side. Special thanks to Dr. Erin Beattie at Queen's Family Medicine, and also to Stephen Hua, physical therapist. In keeping with his wishes, a private service will be held. Bernard supported UHKF, Queen's University, McMaster University, as well as numerous foodbanks, charities and organizations. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.



