BERNARD MICHAEL O'KEEFE"Bern" November 14,1942 - February 3, 2020 Died peacefully at home on February 3, 2020 in his 78th year. He is the beloved husband of Maureen O'Keefe, father of Sean and Matthew O'Keefe, grandfather of Kennedy, Scarlett and Bronwyn O'Keefe. He also leaves sisters Kay Marquardt and Maureen Leach both of the United States and daughters-in-law Nikki and Virginia O'Keefe. Bern received a Bachelor of Science in 1964 and a Master of Science in 1970 from Emerson College, Boston, MA. He obtained his Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University in 1992. Bern was a retired associate professor of The University of Toronto where he was a faculty member of the Graduate Department of Speech Language Pathology, Faculty of Medicine from 1971 to 2005 when he retired. He was Acting Chair and Associate Chair of the department from 1996 to 2005. During his career he served as President of the Ontario Speech and Hearing Association and of the Canadian Speech and Hearing Association. He was a consultant in augmentative communication for the Ontario Ministry of Health from 1986 to 1987. Bern was a resident of the RiverBend Golf Community for the past 14 years where he thoroughly enjoyed his golf membership and all of his golf buddies. No one enjoyed golf more than Bern. He would play anytime, anywhere, in any weather. Spending summers in RiverBend Golf Community in London and winters in Timber Greens Golf Community in New Port Richey, FL ensured that he played 12 months a year. He also gave back to the game. As the longest serving member of the RiverBend Men's League committee he spent hours each and every week formatting and producing his weekly bulletin of results, information and fun activities. Bern was also an avid gardener and took great pride in caring for his flowers, plants, shrubs, and trees. An accomplished mixologist, he would delight in entertaining guests with his variety of special cocktails. When the weather cooperated he also loved to take his 2 door, manual shift, 2002 Toyota Solara for a sprint on the many country roads surrounding London. Fridays were date days for he and Maureen. They reserved the day for each other every week, usually exploring unusual places around Southern Ontario or if raining going to a movie or dinner. Cremation has taken place. A gathering of friends and family will be held in the Spring 2020 to celebrate Bern's life. In lieu of flowers donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Ontario Branch would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020