You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth Tzedec Memorial Park
5822 Bathurst Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard STAIMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard STAIMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard STAIMAN Obituary
BERNARD STAIMAN (Bernie) Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bridgepoint Health. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Staiman. Loving father of Deborah, and Scott Staiman. Dear brother of the late Saul, and Sam Staiman, and Rose Gold. Loving Poppa of Eli (Lauren), Yael (Rob), A.J., and Rebecca.Dear great- grandfather of Brooks. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street. Shiva at 112 Hillsdale Avenue W., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203 or Bridgepoint Palliative Care 416-461-8252 ext 2771.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -