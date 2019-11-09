|
BERNARD STAIMAN (Bernie) Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bridgepoint Health. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Staiman. Loving father of Deborah, and Scott Staiman. Dear brother of the late Saul, and Sam Staiman, and Rose Gold. Loving Poppa of Eli (Lauren), Yael (Rob), A.J., and Rebecca.Dear great- grandfather of Brooks. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street. Shiva at 112 Hillsdale Avenue W., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Sinai Hospital Foundation 416-586-8203 or Bridgepoint Palliative Care 416-461-8252 ext 2771.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019