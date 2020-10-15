THE HONOURABLE JUSTICE BERNARD WILLIAM HURLEY April 18, 1927 - October 12, 2020 Peacefully at Trenton, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth (Coffey) and William Hurley, of Toronto. Predeceased by his wife Mary Elizabeth (Betty) McCauley. Survived by his children, William (and Debra Orr), of Kingston, Mary Jane (and Paul Corcoran), of Toronto, Joanne of Picton, Patrick (and Norma Attwaters), of Belleville, and Elizabeth (and Stephen Goyer), of Belleville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David and Matthew (and Kate) Hurley, Kevin and Tim Corcoran, Elizabeth Hurley, Jack, Tom and Jane Goyer, and his great-grandchild, Alice Hurley. Predeceased by his brother Edward (and Theresa) Hurley, of Toronto. Survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (and Gerald Masterson), of Corbyville, and brothers-in-law, James (and Evelyn) McCauley, of Frankford and Naples, Florida and Gerard (and Marjorie) McCauley, of Bramalea. Special thanks to his caregiver Patty Lee. A Private Family Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 399 Victoria Avenue, Belleville, on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Masks are mandatory. Due to restrictions on attendance during Covid, the Mass will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date. Donations to Covenant House, the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, Belleville (1-877-256-3688) www.steelefuneralhome.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store