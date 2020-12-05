BERNICE MARY CARDINAL After a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's in her 92nd year, it is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Bernice on December 1, 2020. Bernice was born February 7, 1929 in Ottawa. She was the beloved daughter of the late Bohdan and Doris Korsa. Loving mother of Susan, predeceased by her daughter Lisa, Jim and his wife Karen. Beloved Baba of Jimmy, his wife Amy and Andrew. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a public gathering and funeral will not take place. She will be buried in her family plot in Ottawa. Bernice was a gracious, fun loving lady who had a terrific sense of humour. She was a wonderful, loving mother and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



