BERNICE NEUFF Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital at the age of 94. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Peter) and the late Edward. Cherished grandmother to Matthew (Catherine), Alexandra (Robert), Edward and great grandmother to Sophia and William. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copernicus Lodge. Online condolences & directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 26 to July 30, 2019