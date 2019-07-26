You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice NEUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice NEUFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice NEUFF Obituary
BERNICE NEUFF Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital at the age of 94. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Peter) and the late Edward. Cherished grandmother to Matthew (Catherine), Alexandra (Robert), Edward and great grandmother to Sophia and William. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:30 - 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 1:30 p.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copernicus Lodge. Online condolences & directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 26 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries