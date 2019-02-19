You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
More Obituaries for Bernice STARKMAN
Bernice Rosalie STARKMAN

Bernice Rosalie STARKMAN Obituary
BERNICE ROSALIE STARKMAN On February 18, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital. Beloved wife of Gordon Starkman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Glenn Starkman and Debby Rosenthal, and Amy and Andrew Prenick. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Molly Farber, Sally and Bernie Cohen, and Ruth and Allan Kerbel. Devoted Bubby and Boo of Nathaniel, Ariana, Max, and Samarra. Cherished aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Drs. Mark Minden, Noah Forman, Ron Linden, Stephanie Lheureux, and Mark Bernstein, and their teams. Will be deeply missed by her friends and family. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 577B Old Orchard Grove, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation with funds directed to MPN or Ovarian Cancer 416-946- 6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
