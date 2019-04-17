You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Tzedec Synagogue
1700 Bathurst St.
Berte RUBIN


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Berte RUBIN Obituary
BERTE RUBIN (nee Sarner) 1924 - 2019 Died on April 14, 2019 age 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alex Rubin, beloved siblings, Dorothy Manace, Sam Sarner, Wilf Sarner, Evelyn Bernstein, and her twin, Rona Vankay. Berte leaves her children, Ilan Rubin (Cynthia), Wendy Rubin (Andrew Jordan), Lezli Rubin-Kunda (Gideon), Benjamin Rubin (Nava), and Ellie Rubin (Chris Strachan); 15 grandchildren, Dana, Moti, Tali, Laor; Zoe, Jess, Joanna; Yonatan, Yaelle, Roey; Ori, Tamar, Maya; Chloe, Lexi; and four great-grandchildren, Sufi, Reef, Emanuel, Samuel. And many devoted nieces and nephews. Born in Winnipeg's North End, Berte's perseverance, curiosity and zest for life took her on a lifelong journey of learning. Along the way to achieving her PhD at age 65, she was always at the centre of a loving network of family and friends. She was a role model and inspiration who touched many people in her long life. She will be remembered lovingly as a beautiful, vivacious, intelligent and dignified woman. At Beth Tzedec Synagogue, 1700 Bathurst St. for service on Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. Shiva Wed - Thursday, 342 Spadina Rd. Memorial donations may be made to the Berte Rubin Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
