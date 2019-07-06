BERYL ELIZABETH MARCH Beryl was born in Port Hammond, B.C. in August 1920 to Catherine and James Warrack, and passed away in Duncan, B.C. in June 2019. She always said she had more fun than anybody. She enjoyed the city and the country. Her childhood was split between Vancouver, where she started school at Edith Cavell, and Ladner. She graduated from University of British Columbia in 1942 and went to work in the lab at Canadian Fishing Company, where she met her husband of 46 years, John March. John bought a lot in Dunbar the year they married. Together, they designed a house which John built in his spare time over the course of five years. They had the wisdom to leave many trees around their home and up until April of this year, Beryl took great pleasure in looking out at 'my woods.' The woods were a wonderful playground for daughter, Laurel, and her friends from the neighbourhood. Mum was creative, visual, had enormous vitality and numerous interests evidenced in her home and garden in Vancouver and on Thetis Island. She and Dad were long-standing regular attendees at the VSO, Arts Club, Playhouse, TUTS, VAG and sought out numerous other performing and visual arts events. Beryl had a long and distinguished career at UBC as a professor and ultimately Dean of Agriculture. Her curious mind made her well suited to research and she thrived in that environment. She could hold her own in any argument and relish the opportunity. She appreciated serving on the National Research Council of Canada and on a committee of its counterpart in the US, and was gratified to be made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and to receive an honourary doctorate from UBC. A private service will be held. Please honour Beryl in your own way. A martini would be appropriate! Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019