BERYL GILL (née Rawlings) Peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by family on February 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Dennis Gill. Loving sister of Janice (Jim) and cherished mother of Susan (Craig), David (Liz), Lesley, Julian (Diane), Neil (Elisa) and Simon (Maggie). Adored 'Nan' to Matthew, Bryan, Mark, Melaina and Hailey and great grandmother to Brinley and Isla. Beryl was born and raised in Barking, England. She married the love of her life, Dennis, in the summer of 1951 at the age of 18 and started a family soon thereafter. Beryl, Dennis and their first 5 children moved to Canada in 1963 where they welcomed their 6th child and settled for the remainder of their lives. Beryl loved her family above all else and dedicated much of her life to them. She was an enormously kind and generous person with a fabulous sense of humour and a loving and accepting nature. Her home was open to all, without question or judgment and she only ever looked for the positive in every person and situation. She will forever be in our hearts. There will be a Celebration of Life reception at Etobicoke Yacht Club, 300 Humber Bay Road West, Etobicoke, Sunday, February 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sadly, it is not wheelchair accessible (2nd floor, no elevator).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020