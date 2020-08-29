You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Bessie MANSFIELD
1922 - 2020
BESSIE "Bee" MANSFIELD January 24, 1922 - August 23, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 23, 2020 at the age of 98. Sadly missed by her family Peter, Charlein, Katherine, Jay, Eero, Suvi, and Hilary, Harry, Christine, Jon, Russell, Evan, Madeline, Matt, Layla. Bee rejoins her loving husband of 60 years, Leo. Born in Sheffield, England, she served in the Women's Royal Navy Service (the Wrens) during World War II. Emigrating to Canada in the 1950s, after raising her family in Sudbury, Ottawa and Willowdale, Bee became a valued employee of Canada Permanent (Canada Trust). Bee was known all her life for her love of music and her beautiful singing voice. Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, services will be held privately for family at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Rehab Hospital Foundation where Bee was a dedicated volunteer for many years. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca R.S. Kane416-221-1159

Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
