BETH BAILEY "Love is the simple gathering of human kindnesses' Life is not always fair, but it is beautiful" From the desk of Beth Bailey Every once in a while, we are blessed with a person with overflowing empathy, love and compassion. A person with goodness and giving to their core. A person who always and emphatically put others first. One who's stoic optimism and positivity lifted everyone around them; even to the very end. This was my wife; my mom; my nana; my sister; my aunt; my friend. This was Beth. On October 5th 2020, after an incredibly courageous battle with Leukemia, Beth Kathleen Bailey passed away comfortably at home with her family by her side. Beth Kathleen Bailey, was born in London ON on December 26, 1946 to Jack & Kathleen Leak, eldest of six siblings, Linda Jones (Michael), Anne Eisenstein (Michael), Mary Leak, John Leak (Karen) and Bill Leak (Wendy). Beth's caring spirit brought her to nursing, graduating in 1967 from Victoria Hospital School of Nursing honoured with the Jean Rutherford Reekie Award for exemplifying commitment and kindness to others. On March 24th, 1968 Beth married the love of her life Dr. Stewart I Bailey, brother of Alan Bailey (Jane) and the late Dr. Harvey Bailey (Lois). Beth and Stew had a truly wonderful 52 years together, building a friendship and a love to last an eternity. A couple admired by all. Beth's focal point was her family and her 3 boys, Chris, Pat and Paul. She spent endless hours at the rink, on the ski hill, up at camp, at music lessons, on the golf course, running Scout meetings, and countless other events and activities over the years. Beth's family meant the world to her, and Beth meant the world to her "4 men". She was a one of a kind, and will be so very missed by her husband, sons, daughters in law Michelle and Laura, six grandchildren Abby, Meghan, Joseph, Elisabeth, Sam and Gavin, extended family, and countless friends. Beth was well known for her kindness and giving spirit. Beth spent many years volunteering with the Women's Christian Association, Parkwood Hospital, and McCormick Home. Beth began volunteering in the Palliative Care unit at Parkwood Hospital in 1983, joining the Board of the Women's Christian Association, then the governing body of Parkwood Hospital & McCormick home in 1985. Beth served for 9 years, chairing this board from 1992-1994. She later transitioned to the board of directors as chair of Parkwood and McCormick Home Foundation. Beth retired from her years at Parkwood in 2000. In 1998 Beth was formally recognized by the Governor General of Canada for her years of service receiving the Caring Canadian Award, now known as the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers, the highest national recognition for volunteer service within the Canadian Honour System. Beth's charitable giving was widespread. Her most cherished non-profit organization was Community Living London, who through their programs and initiatives supported Beth's youngest sister, Mary. Beth also had a great love for music and musical performances. It is Beth's wish in lieu of flowers to please make a gift to Community Living London (cll.on.ca
), First St. Andrew's Church Musical Program (fsaunited.com
), or McCormick Home (mccormickcaregroup.ca
). We remember Beth as an adventurous, energetic woman who loved hiking in many different countries with friends, playing a bit of golf at the Hunt Club (being the only Bailey to have a hole in one), learning to play piano and clarinet in her 60's, enjoying the theatre, as well as attending as many of her grandchildren's activities, games, performances and graduations as she possibly could. We remember Beth's infectious smile, her willingness to listen, her uncanny ability to find the positives in any situation, and attentiveness to everyone around her. We remember Beth's joyful laugh, her keen intelligence, her personal skillfully written messages, her sense of good, and her radiant beauty both inside and out. Wow, what an incredible woman. Beth and her family would like to thank the skillful and caring nurses and doctors at the London Regional Cancer Clinic, as well as her family and friends who helped guide and manage her through her illness. A private memorial service will be held at Harris Funeral Home, followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery. "You have used your life to touch the lives of many others, and we are all forever grateful that ours were one of them. If we could give you one thing, we would give you the ability to see yourself through our eyes, so you could realize how special you are to us, and how much you are loved by everyone around you. So, it is okay to let go and know that we will always be holding your hand, the same way you held ours. We love you with all our hearts. Thank you for loving us too."