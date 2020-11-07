You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Bette Margaret CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTE MARGARET CAMPBELL (née Gordon) Bette Margaret Campbell, a resident of Haileybury since 1952, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Beaconsfield, QC, at the age of 97. Bette was born in Ottawa and grew up there with three brothers, Robert, Stuart and Edward, all deceased. She trained as a concert pianist, and was a graduate of the University of Toronto. Bette was married in 1945 to Edmund Ernest Campbell, a mining engineer and geologist, who predeceased her in 2000. Bette was chair of the Haileybury Public Library and a founding member of the Temiskaming Art Gallery. She frequently opened her house and garden on Lakeshore Road to raise money for the Gallery. For this she was named Haileybury's Citizen of the Year in 1984. Bette was a talented artist and art teacher, whose paintings were inspired by the wild beauty of the North. She won many prizes. Several of her pieces are in the Gallery's permanent collection. She was an enthusiastic golfer at the Haileybury Golf Club until well into her 80's. She took up cross-country skiing in her 70's. She loved to travel, and visited Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Italy, the UK, the US, Chile, Nicaragua and the Caribbean, but her main loves were her home in Haileybury, her family and her many friends in the Tri-Town community. Bette is survived by her children: Mary-Elizabeth of Rye, NY, James of Brandon, MB and Robert of Montreal West, QC, and by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bette will be buried in Ottawa. A private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, post-Covid. Donations in memory of Bette can be made to the Temiskaming Art Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved