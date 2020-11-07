BETTE MARGARET CAMPBELL (née Gordon) Bette Margaret Campbell, a resident of Haileybury since 1952, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Beaconsfield, QC, at the age of 97. Bette was born in Ottawa and grew up there with three brothers, Robert, Stuart and Edward, all deceased. She trained as a concert pianist, and was a graduate of the University of Toronto. Bette was married in 1945 to Edmund Ernest Campbell, a mining engineer and geologist, who predeceased her in 2000. Bette was chair of the Haileybury Public Library and a founding member of the Temiskaming Art Gallery. She frequently opened her house and garden on Lakeshore Road to raise money for the Gallery. For this she was named Haileybury's Citizen of the Year in 1984. Bette was a talented artist and art teacher, whose paintings were inspired by the wild beauty of the North. She won many prizes. Several of her pieces are in the Gallery's permanent collection. She was an enthusiastic golfer at the Haileybury Golf Club until well into her 80's. She took up cross-country skiing in her 70's. She loved to travel, and visited Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Italy, the UK, the US, Chile, Nicaragua and the Caribbean, but her main loves were her home in Haileybury, her family and her many friends in the Tri-Town community. Bette is survived by her children: Mary-Elizabeth of Rye, NY, James of Brandon, MB and Robert of Montreal West, QC, and by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bette will be buried in Ottawa. A private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, post-Covid. Donations in memory of Bette can be made to the Temiskaming Art Foundation.



