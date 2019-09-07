You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
BETTE RISEN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bette Risen on September 5, 2019, at the Palliative Care Unit at Baycrest Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late David Risen. She was the sister of Lou and the late Lilyan Vigoda, Debby and the late Morris Vigoda, and the late Sam and Irene Vigoda. She was the mother and mother-in-law of Rochelle Linden, Sandra and the late Geoffrey Risen, and Michael Risen. She was the devoted grandmother of Randy Linden and the late Robert Jaime, Justin and Stephanie Linden, Amy Linden, Robert Linden, Joshua and Robin Risen, and Ashley Risen, and the great- grandmother of Jacob, Jonathan, and Logan Risen. The Bub will be sadly missed my her family. A special thank you to Beverly and Merle for their incredibly kind and compassionate care. At Benjamins Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Pride of Israel Synagogue section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 38 William Carson Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Toronto, 416-322-6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
