You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Blossom Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettina ROTENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettina ROTENBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettina ROTENBERG Obituary
BETTINA ROTENBERG 'Tina' Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019. Loving daughter of Doris Sommer-Rotenberg, Kenneth Rotenberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Deborah Moses, Virginia and Stuart Shanker, Rebecca and Laird Malamed, and the late Arthur Sommer-Rotenberg. Devoted aunt of Carina Moses, Sasha, Sammi Shanker, and Justin Silverman. She will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Arthur Sommer-Rotenberg Suicide and Depression Studies Program c/o St. Michael's Hospital www.arslife.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.