BETTINA ROTENBERG 'Tina' Passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019. Loving daughter of Doris Sommer-Rotenberg, Kenneth Rotenberg. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Deborah Moses, Virginia and Stuart Shanker, Rebecca and Laird Malamed, and the late Arthur Sommer-Rotenberg. Devoted aunt of Carina Moses, Sasha, Sammi Shanker, and Justin Silverman. She will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Blossom Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Arthur Sommer-Rotenberg Suicide and Depression Studies Program c/o St. Michael's Hospital www.arslife.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019